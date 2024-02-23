Preview: Blues at Red Wings

BLUES The St. Louis Blues are looking to maintain their momentum after a 4-0 win over the New York Islanders on Thursday. Heading into that contest, the Blues had dropped three of the previous four, losing twice to the Toronto Maple Leafs and once to the Nashville Predators.

Pavel Buchnevich, however, had just what the Blues needed. He scored three times to beat New York and get his squad back on the right track. The offense had trouble early, but 4:38 into the second period, the Blues offense exploded for three goals in just 32 seconds, the fastest three goals in franchise history.

The Blues' offense was also helped by an outstanding effort from Jordan Binnington, who recorded a 38-save shutout to tie Curtis Joseph for third on the Blues' all-time wins list (137). In his last 15 starts, Binnington has a 9-5-1 record with a 2.20 goals against average and a .929 save percentage.

"It was a special night," Binnington said after the game. "It was fun, the building was loud, guys were playing hard. It’s a big win, too, before we get some road games here."

Thursday was also special for 2021 first-round pick Zack Bolduc, who made his NHL debut after getting called up from the Springfield Thunderbirds. The 19-year-old logged just under 10 minutes of ice time, which Blues Head Coach Drew Bannister attributed to the amount of penalties between both teams.

“That was a hard game for him to play in," Bannister said of Bolduc. "We had 10 penalties between both teams, but I thought he showed a lot of maturity…Overall I thought he played very well.”

With the win over New York, the Blues own a 30-24-2 record, giving them a narrow lead over the Predators for the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.

Saturday's matinee in the Motor City kicks off a three-game road trip. After Detroit, the Blues will visit both the Winnipeg Jets (Feb. 27) and Edmonton Oilers (Feb. 28) before returning to St. Louis.