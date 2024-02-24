Projected Lineup: Feb. 24 at Detroit

GettyImages-2023793856
By Elise Butler
St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues closed out their four-game homestand on Thursday with a strong performance, beating the New York Islanders 4-0. That winning lineup will take the ice again on Saturday in Detroit as the Blues continue their schedule with a matinee tilt vs. the Red Wings (11 a.m. CT, ABC, ESPN+ 101 ESPN).

"With the success we had vs. the Islanders, we'll go back with the same lineup [vs. Detroit]," said Interim Head Coach Drew Bannister.

Forward Zack Bolduc, who was a first-round pick of the Blues in 2021 and made his NHL debut on Thursday, will remain in the lineup skating alongside Brayden Schenn and Jake Neighbours. Bolduc played 9:57 in his debut, finishing the game with an even plus/minus rating and one shot on goal.

"I thought he showed a lot of maturity. It's a tough game to play in for a young player." Bannister said. "I thought overall he played very well."

Goaltender Jordan Binnington will get the nod in net following his 38-save shutout against the Islanders. His next win will be No. 138, moving him past Curtis Joseph and into sole possession of third all-time in Blues franchise history.

The team did not skate ahead of Saturday's game. The projected lineup is based on Friday's practice at Centene Community Ice Center.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou
Zack Bolduc - Brayden Schenn - Jake Neighbours
Brandon Saad - Kevin Hayes - Kasperi Kapanen
Alexey Toropchenko - Oskar Sundqvist - Nathan Walker

Defense

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko
Torey Krug - Matthew Kessel
Marco Scandella - Scott Perunovich

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

