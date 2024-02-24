Projected Lineup: Feb. 24 at Detroit

The St. Louis Blues closed out their four-game homestand on Thursday with a strong performance, beating the New York Islanders 4-0. That winning lineup will take the ice again on Saturday in Detroit as the Blues continue their schedule with a matinee tilt vs. the Red Wings (11 a.m. CT, ABC, ESPN+ 101 ESPN).

"With the success we had vs. the Islanders, we'll go back with the same lineup [vs. Detroit]," said Interim Head Coach Drew Bannister.

Forward Zack Bolduc, who was a first-round pick of the Blues in 2021 and made his NHL debut on Thursday, will remain in the lineup skating alongside Brayden Schenn and Jake Neighbours. Bolduc played 9:57 in his debut, finishing the game with an even plus/minus rating and one shot on goal.

"I thought he showed a lot of maturity. It's a tough game to play in for a young player." Bannister said. "I thought overall he played very well."

Goaltender Jordan Binnington will get the nod in net following his 38-save shutout against the Islanders. His next win will be No. 138, moving him past Curtis Joseph and into sole possession of third all-time in Blues franchise history.

The team did not skate ahead of Saturday's game. The projected lineup is based on Friday's practice at Centene Community Ice Center.