Blues set franchise record with 3 goals in 32 seconds

buchnevich_celebration
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues set a new franchise record with three goals in just 32 seconds on Thursday against the New York Islanders. 

Brandon Saad and Pavel Buchnevich - who scored twice - combined for the fastest three goals the team has ever recorded.

The previous record of 36 seconds, set on April 15, 1993 by Kevin Miller and Bob Bassen, had stood for 31 years.

Fastest 3 Goals in Blues History

  • 32 seconds - Feb. 22, 2024 (Brandon Saad, Pavel Buchnevich - 2x)
  • 36 seconds - April 15, 1993 (Kevin Miller, Bob Bassen - 2x)
  • 38 seconds - Jan. 26, 1983 (Joe Mullen, Perry Turnbull, Larry Patey)
  • 39 seconds - Nov. 14, 1996 (Stephane Matteau, Pierre Turgeon, Jim Campbell)

News Feed

Neighbours skates with North City Blues

Perunovich activated from injured reserve

Blues announce Pride Night activations vs. NY Islanders

Bolduc recalled; Faulk, Perunovich on injured reserve

Matthews scores No. 49, Maple Leafs defeat Blues for 4th straight win

Saros makes 35 saves, Predators defeat Blues

SZA rocks Blues jersey in new music video

Neighbours, Blues defeat Oilers for 8th win in past 10 games

4 Blues games get start time or broadcast changes

McMann sparks shorthanded Maple Leafs past Blues

Blues celebrate Black History Month with several initiatives

Krug sets single-game records for assists, points by Blues defenseman

Hofer, Blues defeat Sabres for 6th win in 7 games

Kapanen activated from injured reserve

Pick'em launches in Blues App

Faulk placed on injured reserve

Blues recall Rosen from Springfield

Blues, Blackhawks to meet in 2025 Discover NHL Winter Classic® at Wrigley Field