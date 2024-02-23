Blues set franchise record with 3 goals in 32 seconds

The St. Louis Blues set a new franchise record with three goals in just 32 seconds on Thursday against the New York Islanders.

Brandon Saad and Pavel Buchnevich - who scored twice - combined for the fastest three goals the team has ever recorded.

The previous record of 36 seconds, set on April 15, 1993 by Kevin Miller and Bob Bassen, had stood for 31 years.

Fastest 3 Goals in Blues History