Preview: Blues at Maple Leafs

Preview-(1)
By Annette Rooney / Notes by Brett Barczewski

The Blues hit the road for a five-game trip, looking to build rhythm and tighten their game on this long stretch. After flashes of strong play on the homestand, this trip offers a chance to gel, find some consistency and solidify their identity away from Enterprise Center. It’s a key early-season test — and an opportunity to come back to St. Louis a sharper, more connected group.

🕒 When: Tuesday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON
📺 Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

THE STATS

ST. LOUIS BLUES
  • Record: 6-9-4
  • Power Play: 22.9 percent
  • Penalty Kill: 70.8 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 2.79 / 3.84
  • Shots For / Against Per Game: 25.6 / 27.7
  • Face-off Win Percentage: 50.5
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
  • Record: 8-9-2
  • PP: 16.0 percent
  • PK: 79.0 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 3.53 / 3.79
  • Shots for / against per game: 27.7 / 31.2
  • Face-Off Win Percentage: 56.2

TOR@STL: Parayko scores to tie the game

THE OPPONENT

The Maple Leafs come into Tuesday’s matchup battling a significant injury crunch. With Nicolas Roy sidelined by an upper-body injury, Toronto is now without three of its top centers, multiple key defensemen and its starting goaltender — forcing the club to lean heavily on its young depth and forward group. Despite the adversity, the Leafs continue to generate offense with their skilled wings and aggressive transition game.

The Blues and Maple Leafs face off for the first time this season, with the series shifting to St. Louis on March 28. The Blues have had recent success against Toronto, going 2-0-0 last season and outscoring the Leafs, 9–3. They’ve also won four of their last seven meetings overall and an impressive seven of their last eight games in Toronto. Special teams have been a factor too — the Blues have scored a power-play goal in four of their last six matchups, converting at a sharp 31.3 percent (5-for-16) over that span.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Nov. 18 at TOR, 6 p.m. CT
March 28 vs. TOR, 6 p.m. CT | Tickets

STL@CBJ: Faulk with a wicked wrist shot

PLAYERS TO WATCH

ST. LOUIS BLUES

**Justin Faulk** is set to skate in his 1,000th career game Tuesday — and he’s reaching the milestone in top form. He’s scored four goals this season, including one Friday vs. Philadelphia, and has six points (3g, 3a) in his last eight games. Faulk has been one of November’s most productive defensemen, tied for third among NHL blueliners with three goals. His 10 points leads all Blues defensemen and ranks fourth on the team, while his power-play production (1ppg, 4ppa) leads the club and sits 13th among league defensemen. With his play surging and a milestone night ahead, Faulk will be a key figure to watch.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

Matthew Knies has been a force for Toronto early in the season, entering Tuesday’s matchup with an impressive 22 points through his first 19 games (5g, 17a). The 23-year-old winger has taken a major step forward, driving offense with his blend of size, speed and puck protection. He’s been especially dangerous around the net and along the walls, extending plays and creating opportunities for his linemates.

BLUE NOTES

  • Jimmy Snuggerud has four power-play points this season (2ppg, 2ppa), which shares second on the Blues and shares sixth in the NHL among rookies.
  • Robert Thomas has points in back-to-back games (1g, 2a) and 10 points in his last 10 games played (2g, 8a).

UPCOMING GAMES

  • Nov. 20 - Blues at Flyers
  • Nov. 22 - Blues at Islanders
  • Nov. 24 - Blues at Rangers

