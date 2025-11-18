Preview: Blues at Maple Leafs

The Blues hit the road for a five-game trip, looking to build rhythm and tighten their game on this long stretch. After flashes of strong play on the homestand, this trip offers a chance to gel, find some consistency and solidify their identity away from Enterprise Center. It’s a key early-season test — and an opportunity to come back to St. Louis a sharper, more connected group.
🕒 When: Tuesday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON
📺 Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App