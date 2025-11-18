Preview: Blues at Maple Leafs

THE OPPONENT

The Maple Leafs come into Tuesday’s matchup battling a significant injury crunch. With Nicolas Roy sidelined by an upper-body injury, Toronto is now without three of its top centers, multiple key defensemen and its starting goaltender — forcing the club to lean heavily on its young depth and forward group. Despite the adversity, the Leafs continue to generate offense with their skilled wings and aggressive transition game.

The Blues and Maple Leafs face off for the first time this season, with the series shifting to St. Louis on March 28. The Blues have had recent success against Toronto, going 2-0-0 last season and outscoring the Leafs, 9–3. They’ve also won four of their last seven meetings overall and an impressive seven of their last eight games in Toronto. Special teams have been a factor too — the Blues have scored a power-play goal in four of their last six matchups, converting at a sharp 31.3 percent (5-for-16) over that span.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Nov. 18 at TOR, 6 p.m. CT

March 28 vs. TOR, 6 p.m. CT | Tickets