Preview: Blues at Hurricanes

Heading into the eye of the storm:

The St. Louis Blues hit the road again, traveling to face the Carolina Hurricanes before returning home for a tilt on Friday. St. Louis comes off a tough overtime loss to the New York Islanders. The Blues led 3–1 after two periods before New York scored twice in the third to force extra time, snapping the Blues’ four-game winning streak.

Carolina enters the matchup on a high note, coming off a 5–4 shootout win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Hurricanes, a Category 5 force in the conference, currently sit first in the East and third in the NHL, boasting a remarkable streak of 23 games without consecutive regulation losses. St. Louis will look to respond on the road against one of the league’s most consistent and formidable teams.