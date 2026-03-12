Preview: Blues at Hurricanes

Preview_CAR
By Sophie Femrite / Notes by Brett Barczewski

Heading into the eye of the storm:

The St. Louis Blues hit the road again, traveling to face the Carolina Hurricanes before returning home for a tilt on Friday. St. Louis comes off a tough overtime loss to the New York Islanders. The Blues led 3–1 after two periods before New York scored twice in the third to force extra time, snapping the Blues’ four-game winning streak.

Carolina enters the matchup on a high note, coming off a 5–4 shootout win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Hurricanes, a Category 5 force in the conference, currently sit first in the East and third in the NHL, boasting a remarkable streak of 23 games without consecutive regulation losses. St. Louis will look to respond on the road against one of the league’s most consistent and formidable teams.

🕒 When: Thursday, March 12 at 6 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC
📺 Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

CAR@STL: Dvorsky buries puck into net

BY THE NUMBERS

  • The Blues and Hurricanes will meet for their second and final matchup of the season.
  • The Blues are 3-2-0 in their last five games against Carolina.
  • The Blues are 1-1-0 in their last two trips to Carolina.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Jan. 13 vs. CAR | STL 3, CAR 0 

March 12 at CAR, 6 p.m. CT

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES: JIMMY SNUGGERUD

Jimmy Snuggerud continues to make an impact, scoring his 13th goal of the season and adding his 18th and 19th assists for his first career three-point game on Tuesday. He’s now riding a three-game point streak (3g, 4a), with each game featuring multiple points — the first time in his career he’s posted three straight multi-point games. Snuggerud currently ranks fourth on the team in points (32), making him a key offensive contributor heading into Carolina.

HURRICANES:  SETH JARVIS

Center Seth Jarvis has been a driving force for the Hurricanes, picking up points in each of his last four games, totaling seven (2g, 5a). He was named the Second Star in Carolina’s 5–4 shootout win over the Penguins, with a goal in the third. Jarvis currently ranks first on the team in goals (28) and third in total points (53), making him a key offensive threat to watch as St. Louis heads into Raleigh.

NYI@STL: Snuggerud snaps one past the goalie

BLUES BUZZ

  • Dylan Holloway has 10 points (5g, 5a) in seven games since returning from injury on Feb. 26.
  • Since March 1, the Blues lead the NHL with four road wins and eight points on the road.
  • Robert Thomas has a five-game point streak (4g, 5a) and has recorded a multi-point game in five of his last six games played (5g, 6a).

UP NEXT

  • March 13 - Blues vs. Oilers | Tickets
  • March 15 - Blues at Jets
  • March 18 - Blues at Flames

