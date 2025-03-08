Preview: Blues at Kings

When: Saturday, March 8 at 7 p.m. CT

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA

Watch: First Alert 4, Matrix Midwest, Victory+

Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

QUICK HITS

BLUES The St. Louis Blues (31-27-6) earned a 4-3 victory on Friday night for their ninth consecutive win over the Anaheim Ducks. With Friday’s result, the Blues sit just one point behind the Vancouver Canucks, who currently hold the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference with 69 points.

Alexey Toropchenko and Zack Bolduc each added a tally to the scoresheet Friday while Brayden Schenn netted two goals, including the game-winning empty-netter. After the game, Toropchenko spoke on the feeling in the locker room as the team makes a push for the playoffs.

“Overall, I’m very excited about our whole team,” Toropchenko said. “We’re just one family playing for each other and just playing hard to make the playoffs, that’s the main point.”

Defenseman Cam Fowler made a statement in his return to Anaheim for the first time since being traded by the Ducks in December. Fowler had two points (two assists) and ended the evening with a +2 plus/minus rating. Over his 14-year career with the Ducks, Fowler became the longest-tenured defenseman in franchise history, skating in 991 games. He also recorded more goals, assists, points and game-winning goals than any other defenseman in Ducks history.

The Blues now turn their attention back to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday as they look to sweep the season series in their third meeting in eight days.

Fans will want to ensure they are tuned into the game on Saturday as Jon Hamm - a St. Louis native, actor and lifelong Blues fan - will be joining the broadcast booth during the second period.

KINGS The Los Angeles Kings (31-20-9) enter Saturday’s game on a five-game losing streak, with their most recent setback coming in the 3-2 shootout loss to the Blues on Wednesday. Two of the Kings' last three defeats have come against the Blues, with a 4-1 loss in St. Louis last Saturday followed by Wednesday's shootout loss in Los Angeles.

On Friday, the Kings acquired forward Andrei Kuzmenko and a 2025 seventh-round draft pick from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for a 2027 third-round draft pick. Kuzmenko has 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in 44 games this season. In his 197-game career, he has earned 140 points (67 goals, 73 assists).

The Kings remain in third place in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference with 71 points.