Blues partner with First Alert 4 and Matrix Midwest to broadcast 3 games over-the-air

ST. LOUIS, MO – First Alert 4 (KMOV-TV) and its sister station, Matrix Midwest are thrilled to announce the return of over-the-air NHL hockey broadcasts to the St. Louis market and various Gray Media (NYSE: GTN) affiliate stations across the Midwest. In partnership with the St. Louis Blues, the stations will offer a series of games over-the-air during the stretch run of this season: Feb. 22 vs Winnipeg, March 8 at Los Angeles, and March 25 vs. Montreal. These games will be broadcast in an additional 10 Gray Media markets and Columbia, MO covering more than 4.8 million television households. This arrangement creates an opportunity for new groups of viewers in the Midwest to watch their favorite hockey team via antenna as well as popular cable, satellite and streaming providers.

“Considering our long-standing relationship with Gray Media and their presence across the Midwest, they are a perfect partner to help us explore our broadcasting options as part of our ongoing efforts to grow our reach among existing and future Blues fans,” said Chris Zimmerman, Blues President and CEO, Business Operations. “The opportunity to deliver a package of local Blues broadcasts through over-the-air television was a valuable addition to our latest broadcast agreement with FanDuel Sports Network that we look forward to leveraging with these games on KMOV, Matrix Midwest and the Gray Media multi-state affiliate network.”

The games airing on KMOV-TV and Matrix Midwest, which will not be simulcast on FanDuel Sports Network, mark the first time in 15 years that Blues games will be available free to fans on local broadcast television, since the 2008-09 season.

“As a life-long St. Louisan and Blues fan, it’s truly exciting to bring these games to our local platforms once again for our viewers,” said JD Sosnoff, Vice President & General Manager of KMOV-TV & Matrix Midwest. “Partnerships like this with major sports franchises locally and across the country show Gray Media’s dedication to our community. What a win for St. Louis and the entire region,” said Mike King, Senior Managing Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer for Gray Media.