Blues partner with First Alert 4 and Matrix Midwest to broadcast 3 games over-the-air

Blues will expand regional reach for with broadcasts extending to 12 affiliate stations across five states

BluesXFirstAlert4XMatrixMidwest
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

ST. LOUIS, MO – First Alert 4 (KMOV-TV) and its sister station, Matrix Midwest are thrilled to announce the return of over-the-air NHL hockey broadcasts to the St. Louis market and various Gray Media (NYSE: GTN) affiliate stations across the Midwest. In partnership with the St. Louis Blues, the stations will offer a series of games over-the-air during the stretch run of this season: Feb. 22 vs Winnipeg, March 8 at Los Angeles, and March 25 vs. Montreal. These games will be broadcast in an additional 10 Gray Media markets and Columbia, MO covering more than 4.8 million television households. This arrangement creates an opportunity for new groups of viewers in the Midwest to watch their favorite hockey team via antenna as well as popular cable, satellite and streaming providers.

“Considering our long-standing relationship with Gray Media and their presence across the Midwest, they are a perfect partner to help us explore our broadcasting options as part of our ongoing efforts to grow our reach among existing and future Blues fans,” said Chris Zimmerman, Blues President and CEO, Business Operations. “The opportunity to deliver a package of local Blues broadcasts through over-the-air television was a valuable addition to our latest broadcast agreement with FanDuel Sports Network that we look forward to leveraging with these games on KMOV, Matrix Midwest and the Gray Media multi-state affiliate network.”

The games airing on KMOV-TV and Matrix Midwest, which will not be simulcast on FanDuel Sports Network, mark the first time in 15 years that Blues games will be available free to fans on local broadcast television, since the 2008-09 season.

“As a life-long St. Louisan and Blues fan, it’s truly exciting to bring these games to our local platforms once again for our viewers,” said JD Sosnoff, Vice President & General Manager of KMOV-TV & Matrix Midwest. “Partnerships like this with major sports franchises locally and across the country show Gray Media’s dedication to our community. What a win for St. Louis and the entire region,” said Mike King, Senior Managing Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer for Gray Media.

3 Blues games return to First Alert 4 / Matrix Midwest

The three games, including pre and post-game coverage, will air live on the following dates and channels in St. Louis:

  • Saturday, Feb. 22 vs. Winnipeg Jets – KMOV (channel 4), Matrix Midwest in St. Louis (channel 32 over-the-air and channel 6 on Spectrum cable system)
  • Saturday, March 8 at Los Angeles Kings – KMOV (channel 4), Matrix Midwest in St. Louis (channel 32 over-the-air and channel 6 on Spectrum cable system)
  • Tuesday, March 25 vs. Montreal Canadiens – Matrix Midwest in St. Louis (channel 32 over-the-air and channel 6 on Spectrum cable system)

To enhance continuity for at-home viewers, the Blues have retained the on-air talent and production crew of FanDuel Sports Network to produce the games that will air across Gray Media’s network of over-the-air stations.

The games will air in St. Louis (KMOV-TV & Matrix Midwest), Kansas City (KCTV & KSMO), Springfield (KYCW), Cape Girardeau (KFVS), Quincy, IL (WGEM), Peoria, IL (WEEK), Topeka, KS (WIBW), Cedar Rapids, IA (KCRG), Davenport, IA (KWQC), Evansville, IN (WFIE), Ottumwa, IA (KYOU) and Columbia (KMIZ, owned by New-Press & Gazette Company). Check your local listings for exact times, dates and channels for each game.

About Matrix Midwest

Matrix Midwest launched in 2024 and is St. Louis’ only free and independent sports and entertainment network, available free over-the-air on channel 32 and channel 6 on Spectrum/Charter. Based out of St. Louis, Matrix Midwest operates alongside sister-station, First Alert 4 (KMOV-TV). Matrix Midwest is also the exclusive home of University of Missouri pre-and-post-game show, Mizzou Live, and coaches show, Tiger Talk. In addition, sports fans can watch Good Morning Football: Overtime live Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Chiefs pre-season football and more on this unique channel. Matrix Midwest pairs all of this with a wide range of entertainment programming featuring Extra, Entertainment Tonight, MyNetworkTV prime shows, Great Day St. Louis, My St. Louis Live and news from First Alert 4. Fans of culture, lifestyle and sports in the region will all find something for them on Matrix Midwest. For more information, visit MatrixMidwest.com. Matrix Midwest is a Gray Media company. To learn more about Gray Media, go to graymedia.com.

About First Alert 4

First Alert 4 (KMOV-TV) is a local media organization in St. Louis, MO. Serving the Midwest since 1954, KMOV is an award-winning provider of local news, weather, sports and entertainment content on multiple broadcast and digital platforms. For more information, visit FirstAlert4.com. First Alert 4 is a Gray Media company. To learn more about Gray Media, go to graymedia.com.

About the St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues have been a part of the NHL since 1967 and during more than 50 years of operation, the organization has established itself as one of the premier professional sports franchises in the country. With a Stanley Cup, ten division titles, a Presidents’ Trophy and more than 20 former team members enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame, the Blues have etched one of the most storied histories in the NHL. Through their history, the Blues have hosted more than 35 million fans and invested millions in the St. Louis community via Blues for Kids, the team’s charitable foundation. For more information, please visit stlouisblues.com.

News Feed

Preview: Blues at Wild

5 Blues prospects medal at 2025 World Junior Championship

Voronkov has 2 goals, Blue Jackets score 6 to hold off Blues

Saad scores natural hat trick, Blues shut out Senators

Blues announce activations for Pride Night on Jan. 9

Fowler, Blues defeat Blackhawks in NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field

NHL announces Blues Quarter-Century teams

Fowler to play 1,000th NHL game at Winter Classic

Winter Classic: By the Numbers

Blues, Blackhawks set to take bitter rivalry outside at Winter Classic

Luukkonen makes 35 saves, Sabres defeat Blues for 3rd straight win

Binnington hits home run with Winter Classic mask design

Thomas scores twice, Blues defeat Predators

Holloway scores 1st NHL hat trick, Blues shut out Red Wings

Barkov scores late, Panthers top Blues in OT for 3rd straight win

Projected Lineup: Dec. 20 at Florida

Ellis named to Team Canada for 2024 Spengler Cup

Preview: Blues at Panthers