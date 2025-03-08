Projected Lineup: March 8 at Los Angeles

fowler_action
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

Cam Fowler will not be in the lineup for the St. Louis Blues on Saturday as he has returned to St. Louis for the anticipated birth of his child.

That means the Blues will be without both Fowler and Colton Parayko for Saturday's matchup with the Los Angeles Kings (7 p.m. CT, First Alert 4, Matrix Midwest, Victory+). Parayko will be re-evaluated in six weeks after sustaining a knee injury in Wednesday's shootout win in Los Angeles.

In his pregame meeting with the media, Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery confirmed that Matthew Kessel would come into the lineup in Fowler's absence. Kessel will be paired with Ryan Suter, while Tyler Tucker will be paired with Nick Leddy.

Joel Hofer will start in goal.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Jake Neighbours - Robert Thomas - Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou
Mathieu Joseph - Oskar Sundqvist - Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko - Radek Faksa - Nathan Walker

Defense
Philip Broberg - Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter - Matthew Kessel
Nick Leddy - Tyler Tucker

Goalie

Joel Hofer

