Projected Lineup: March 8 at Los Angeles

Cam Fowler will not be in the lineup for the St. Louis Blues on Saturday as he has returned to St. Louis for the anticipated birth of his child.

That means the Blues will be without both Fowler and Colton Parayko for Saturday's matchup with the Los Angeles Kings (7 p.m. CT, First Alert 4, Matrix Midwest, Victory+). Parayko will be re-evaluated in six weeks after sustaining a knee injury in Wednesday's shootout win in Los Angeles.

In his pregame meeting with the media, Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery confirmed that Matthew Kessel would come into the lineup in Fowler's absence. Kessel will be paired with Ryan Suter, while Tyler Tucker will be paired with Nick Leddy.

Joel Hofer will start in goal.