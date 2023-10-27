Preview: Blues at Canucks

BLUES The St. Louis Blues beat the Flames 3-0 on Thursday night in Calgary, beginning their back-to-back set on a high note. Joel Hofer stopped 27 shots as he earned the first shutout of his NHL career. Hofer shared a shutout with Thomas Greiss last season - he had to exit for 2:36 due to an equipment issue - but the 23-year-old goaltender got sole possession of the shutout this time.

"(Hofer) was solid - when he had to make saves, he made them," said Craig Berube. "I thought he was impressive and played the puck really well; he was dialed in tonight."

Aside from starting Hofer in goal, Craig Berube switched up his lineup to go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen - seeing positive results to the tune of a season-high 35 shots on goal and the shutout win.

Robert Bortuzzo and Scott Perunovich made their season debuts as part of the lineup changes, the former becoming the 16th player in Blues history to suit up in 10 seasons with the franchise.

The Blues will have to quickly turn around for Friday night's back-to-back conclusion against the Canucks. After that, a four-day break awaits as they won't play again until Wednesday when they face the Colorado Avalanche in a nationally-televised matchup.

They'll visit the Canucks with a record of 3-2-1, worth seven points and fourth in the Central Division.