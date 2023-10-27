News Feed

Projected Lineup: Oct. 27 at Vancouver

Preview: Blues at Canucks

Hofer makes 27 saves, earns first NHL shutout in Blues win against Flames

Bouwmeester surprises Blues at morning skate in Calgary

Edwardsville Tigers Hockey Club Partners With Blues for Kids for Hockey Fights Cancer Challenge

Jets score twice in 18 seconds, hold off Blues

Armstrong reaches 1,000 games milestone with Blues

Saad scores twice in Blues win against Penguins

Coyotes score 3 on power play in win against Blues

Blues name 2024 Hall of Fame class

Blues present Jofa Tkachuk helmet to player of the game

Dvorsky re-assigned to OHL's Sudbury Wolves

Blues defeat Kraken in shootout for 1st win

Buchnevich sustains upper-body injury

Stars win season opener against Blues in shootout

Blues name roster for 2023-24 Opening Night

Blues assign 4 players to Springfield

Blues embark on team-building trip to Frisco

Hofer becomes 3rd-youngest goalie to record shutout for Blues

hofer_1stso_16x9
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

St. Louis Blues goaltender Joel Hofer recorded his first career shutout on Thursday night, stopping 27 shots in a 3-0 win against the Calgary Flames.

Hofer became the third-youngest goaltender in Blues history (23 years, 88 days), to record a shutout, trailing only Yves Belanger (22 years, 162 days) and Jake Allen (22 years, 219 days).

“I think the biggest thing for me was to just get the win tonight, do anything to help the guys succeed,” Hofer said. “I’m just happy I got the win, (the shutout) doesn’t really matter for me.”

Hofer actually recorded a combined shutout with Thomas Greiss in a March 19 game against the Winnipeg Jets last season. He made 33 saves in that game, but an equipment issue forced him to leave the game temporarily. Greiss made one save in Hofer’s absence.

In 10 career NHL games, Hofer is 5-3-1 with a 3.14 goals-against average and a .903 save-percentage.

STL@CGY: Hofer stops all 27 shots for shutout victory