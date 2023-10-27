Hofer becomes 3rd-youngest goalie to record shutout for Blues

St. Louis Blues goaltender Joel Hofer recorded his first career shutout on Thursday night, stopping 27 shots in a 3-0 win against the Calgary Flames.

Hofer became the third-youngest goaltender in Blues history (23 years, 88 days), to record a shutout, trailing only Yves Belanger (22 years, 162 days) and Jake Allen (22 years, 219 days).

“I think the biggest thing for me was to just get the win tonight, do anything to help the guys succeed,” Hofer said. “I’m just happy I got the win, (the shutout) doesn’t really matter for me.”