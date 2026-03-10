Projected Lineup: March 10 vs. New York Islanders

The St. Louis Blues are back at Enterprise Center, and there will be two big changes on defense going into Tuesday's matchup against the New York Islanders.

Theo Lindstein will make his NHL debut, and he'll be paired with Colton Parayko, who will re-enter the lineup for the first time since Feb. 26.

Parayko (back spasms) has missed the last five games but is ready to return tonight.

"A guy that's played as many games as Parayko has and has seen everything, he can really help a young guy in his first game," said head coach Jim Montgomery. "Whether it's calm the nerves or steady the ship and tell the kid 'hey, go play, and I'll read off you and I'll make sure everything's okay out here'... For Theo I'm sure it's very comforting that he's playing with such an elite defenseman."

Lindstein was drafted by the Blues in the first round, 29th overall, at the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. All three of the team's first-round picks in that draft - Lindstein, Dalibor Dvorsky (10th overall) and Otto Stenberg (25th overall) - will be in the lineup tonight for St. Louis.

Stenberg, who was recalled along with Lindstein on Monday, is expected to skate on a line with Jonathan Drouin and centered by Pavel Buchnevich. The forward has eight points (1g, 7a) in 18 games with the Blues this season after making his NHL debut on Dec. 17.

Puck drop is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and the game will be available on TNT, truTV and HBO MAX. Fans can also listen on 101 ESPN or the Blues App.