Projected Lineup: Oct. 27 at Vancouver

With back-to-back games (and a late night flight to Vancouver), the St. Louis Blues are not practicing before their Friday night matchup with the Vancouver Canucks (9 p.m. CT, Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

Because of that, our projected lineup below assumes that Blues Head Coach Craig Berube will not make any lineup changes with the exception of Jordan Binnington returning to the net.

Berube will meet with reporters closer to game time, and if he announces any lineup changes, they will be adjusted here.