Preview: Blues at Canucks

Hofer makes 27 saves, earns first NHL shutout in Blues win against Flames

Hofer becomes 3rd-youngest to record shutout for Blues

Bouwmeester surprises Blues at morning skate in Calgary

Edwardsville Tigers Hockey Club Partners With Blues for Kids for Hockey Fights Cancer Challenge

Jets score twice in 18 seconds, hold off Blues

Armstrong reaches 1,000 games milestone with Blues

Saad scores twice in Blues win against Penguins

Coyotes score 3 on power play in win against Blues

Blues name 2024 Hall of Fame class

Blues present Jofa Tkachuk helmet to player of the game

Dvorsky re-assigned to OHL's Sudbury Wolves

Blues defeat Kraken in shootout for 1st win

Buchnevich sustains upper-body injury

Stars win season opener against Blues in shootout

Blues name roster for 2023-24 Opening Night

Blues assign 4 players to Springfield

Blues embark on team-building trip to Frisco

Projected Lineup: Oct. 27 at Vancouver

berube_closeup
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

With back-to-back games (and a late night flight to Vancouver), the St. Louis Blues are not practicing before their Friday night matchup with the Vancouver Canucks (9 p.m. CT, Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

Because of that, our projected lineup below assumes that Blues Head Coach Craig Berube will not make any lineup changes with the exception of Jordan Binnington returning to the net.

Berube will meet with reporters closer to game time, and if he announces any lineup changes, they will be adjusted here.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Brandon Saad - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou
Pavel Buchnevich - Brayden Schenn - Kasperi Kapanen
Alexey Toropchenko - Kevin Hayes - Sammy Blais
Oskar Sundqvist - Jake Neighbours

Defense

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko
Torey Krug - Justin Faulk
Marco Scandella - Robert Bortuzzo
Scott Perunovich

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

