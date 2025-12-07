Preview: Blues at Canadiens

The Blues are coming off a win but there's little time to rest - the team closes out their fifth set of back-to-back games Sunday before heading home to St. Louis. Consistency and depth will continue to be tested as the team pushes through a busy schedule with nine games in 16 days before the holiday break.

🕒 When: Sunday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, QC
📺 Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

THE STATS

ST. LOUIS BLUES
  • Record: 10-12-7
  • Power Play: 18.2 percent
  • Penalty Kill: 76.7 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 2.52 / 3.41
  • Shots For / Against Per Game: 25.6 / 27.8
  • Face-off Win Percentage: 51.0
MONTRÉAL CANADIENS
  • Record: 15-9-3
  • PP: 26.3 percent
  • PK: 78.2 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 3.22 / 3.44
  • Shots for / against per game: 25.3 / 27.6
  • Face-Off Win Percentage: 50.1

MTL@STL: Broberg scores goal against Samuel Montembeault

THE OPPONENT

The Montréal Canadiens enter the matchup looking to build momentum behind a young, fast-paced roster that continues to grow together. Nick Suzuki remains the engine up front, leading the team offensively and setting the tone in all situations, while Cole Caufield provides a constant scoring threat with his quick release and ability to generate chances off the rush. The Canadiens rely on mobility and puck movement to spark their transition game, and their success often hinges on strong goaltending and limiting mistakes against forechecking pressure.

This is the first of two meetings between the teams before they reunite in St. Louis on Jan. 3. The Blues split the matchup last season, with each club defending home ice, but St. Louis has had the upper hand lately—posting a 3-1-0 record in their last four games against Montreal while outscoring the Canadiens 21-11 in that stretch. While Montreal has proven to be a tougher environment, with the Blues going 1-2-1 in their last four visits, recent history suggests plenty of offense when these teams meet.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Dec. 7 at MTL, 6 p.m. CT

Jan. 3 vs. MTL, 3 p.m. CT

STL@OTT: Neighbours scores second of the game

PLAYERS TO WATCH

ST. LOUIS BLUES

Jake Neighbours scored two goals Saturday night to continue his strong start to the season. The forward now has 12 points (8g, 4a) in 17 games and has quickly reestablished himself as a key presence in the Blues offense after missing time with injury. Neighbours’ energy, net-front play and finishing ability make him a difference-maker, especially as he builds momentum following his return.

MONTRÉAL CANADIENS

Cole Caufield continues to be the offensive catalyst for the Canadiens, with 30 points (15g, 15a) in 27 games. The dynamic winger brings a constant scoring threat with his quick release and ability to find space in the offensive zone. Caufield enters the matchup riding a 10-game point streak, highlighted by a goal in Montreal’s 2-1 shootout win over Toronto on Saturday.

BLUE NOTES

  • Forward Jordan Kyrou exited Saturday's game with a lower-body injury in the first period and did not return. Head Coach Jim Montgomery said postgame that Kyrou was considered day-to-day and the team will know more after returning to St. Louis.
  • Goaltender Joel Hofer made a season-high 41 saves for the Blues on Saturday in Ottawa. Hofer is 2-0 in his last three appearances, allowing just two goals on 80 shots against in that span.
  • Defenseman Logan Mailloux will play his first game in Montreal since being traded to the Blues on July 1, 2025.

UPCOMING GAMES

  Dec. 9 - Blues vs. Bruins
  • Dec. 11 - Blues at Predators
  Dec. 12 - Blues vs. Blackhawks

