Preview: Blues at Canadiens

THE OPPONENT

The Montréal Canadiens enter the matchup looking to build momentum behind a young, fast-paced roster that continues to grow together. Nick Suzuki remains the engine up front, leading the team offensively and setting the tone in all situations, while Cole Caufield provides a constant scoring threat with his quick release and ability to generate chances off the rush. The Canadiens rely on mobility and puck movement to spark their transition game, and their success often hinges on strong goaltending and limiting mistakes against forechecking pressure.

This is the first of two meetings between the teams before they reunite in St. Louis on Jan. 3. The Blues split the matchup last season, with each club defending home ice, but St. Louis has had the upper hand lately—posting a 3-1-0 record in their last four games against Montreal while outscoring the Canadiens 21-11 in that stretch. While Montreal has proven to be a tougher environment, with the Blues going 1-2-1 in their last four visits, recent history suggests plenty of offense when these teams meet.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Dec. 7 at MTL, 6 p.m. CT

Jan. 3 vs. MTL, 3 p.m. CT | Tickets