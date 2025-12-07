Projected Lineup: Dec. 7 at Montreal

With a lower-body injury to Jordan Kyrou expected to keep him out 7-10 days pending the results of an MRI, Matt Luff is set to make his debut with the St. Louis Blues on Sunday night in Montreal (6 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

Luff is no rookie, though - the 28-year-old forward has played in 106 NHL regular-season games over five seasons, dressing for the Los Angeles Kings, Nashville Predators and most recently, the Detroit Red Wings.

A 6-foot-3 native of Oakville, Ontario, Luff has recorded 15 goals and 12 assists (27 points) in the NHL.

This season, he has seven goals and seven assists (14 points) in 17 appearances with the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds.

"He's a heavy player, a great shot, a guy that's a leader for them down there," Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery said. "(He's) also someone who has scored a lot in the American League."

Montgomery said Luff would play on the fourth line on the right wing, so we'll assume that means Mathieu Joseph will move up to the second line in place of Kyrou.

Tyler Tucker will take Matthew Kessel's spot in the lineup, and Jordan Binnington will start in goal.