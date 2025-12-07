Projected Lineup: Dec. 7 at Montreal

luff_matt_projected
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

With a lower-body injury to Jordan Kyrou expected to keep him out 7-10 days pending the results of an MRI, Matt Luff is set to make his debut with the St. Louis Blues on Sunday night in Montreal (6 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

Luff is no rookie, though - the 28-year-old forward has played in 106 NHL regular-season games over five seasons, dressing for the Los Angeles Kings, Nashville Predators and most recently, the Detroit Red Wings.

A 6-foot-3 native of Oakville, Ontario, Luff has recorded 15 goals and 12 assists (27 points) in the NHL.

This season, he has seven goals and seven assists (14 points) in 17 appearances with the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds.

"He's a heavy player, a great shot, a guy that's a leader for them down there," Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery said. "(He's) also someone who has scored a lot in the American League."

Montgomery said Luff would play on the fourth line on the right wing, so we'll assume that means Mathieu Joseph will move up to the second line in place of Kyrou.

Tyler Tucker will take Matthew Kessel's spot in the lineup, and Jordan Binnington will start in goal.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Jake Neighbours - Robert Thomas - Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway - Dalibor Dvorsky - Mathieu Joseph
Pius Suter - Brayden Schenn - Nick Bjugstad
Aleksanteri Kaskimaki - Oskar Sundqvist - Matt Luff

Defense

Philip Broberg - Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker - Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler - Logan Mailloux

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

Related Content

Preview: Blues at Canadiens

News Feed

Preview: Blues at Canadiens

Hofer makes 41 saves, Blues hold off Senators

Kyrou sustains lower-body injury in Ottawa

Zacha scores twice, Bruins cruise past Blues

Blues recall Luff from Springfield

Jiricek named OHL Defenseman of the Month

Blues acquire Akil Thomas in trade with Kings

Blues place Walker on injured reserve

Carlsson, Sennecke extend streaks, Ducks defeat Blues

DraftKings Sportsbook is officially live in Missouri

Snuggerud, Toropchenko sidelined with injuries

Holloway's lone goal lifts Blues past Mammoth

Blues score 3 in 3rd period to rally past Senators

Nemec scores in OT, Devils edge Blues to extend opening home point streak to 10

Blues terminate AHL pro tryout for Lucic

Shesterkin makes 19 saves, Rangers defeat Blues to end 4-game skid

Blues terminate contract of Texier

Blues hold off Islanders to end 4-game losing streak