Parayko matches Pronger in games played by a Blues defenseman

On Oct. 8, 2015, defenseman Colton Parayko suited up for his first game with the St. Louis Blues. One month later, another Blues defenseman — the legendary Chris Pronger — was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

On Tuesday night in Minnesota, Parayko matched Pronger by playing in his 598th game in a Blues uniform.

Parayko, 30, has been an iron man on the Blues’ defense throughout his career. With the exception of the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, Parayko has played at least 79 games each year. He earned an All-Rookie Team appearance in 2016 and was an integral part of the 2019 Stanley Cup victory.

Pronger was traded to the Blues in 1995 and spent nine seasons in St. Louis. As a Blue, he made three NHL All-Star teams and appeared in five NHL All-Star Games. He won both the Hart Memorial Trophy and Norris Trophy in 2000, dubbed both the League’s most valuable player and top defenseman. His No. 44 jersey was retired by the Blues in 2022.

Games Played by a Blues Defenseman

1. Barrett Jackman, 805

2. Alex Pietrangelo, 758

3. Bob Plager, 616

4. Barclay Plager, 614

5. Al MacInnis, 613

6. Colton Parayko & Chris Pronger, 598 games

If Parayko plays every game, he would surpass Bob Plager on Jan. 11 against the New York Rangers.