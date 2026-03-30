NHLPA Goals & Dreams, Walker donate equipment to Blues Special Hockey

TORONTO / ST. LOUIS – The National Hockey League Players’ Association announced today that, in conjunction with St. Louis Blues forward Nathan Walker, 25 sets of hockey equipment will be provided to Blues Special Hockey, supporting athletes with developmental disabilities and ensuring continued access to the sport of hockey in an inclusive and empowering environment.

“I’m very proud to support the work that Blues Special Hockey is doing to grow the game by donating 25 sets of hockey equipment through our NHLPA Goals & Dreams program. Being involved in the St. Louis community and seeing the impact our sport can have is really important to me. We had a great experience with the players last week, and their energy and passion for the game was truly special," said Walker.

“Nathan has done so much in helping grow our game, both in St. Louis and Australia," added NHLPA Executive Director Marty Walsh. "This NHLPA Goals & Dreams donation, in collaboration with Nathan, to Blues Special Hockey helps create an environment where more kids can connect and thrive through hockey.”