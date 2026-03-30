NHLPA Goals & Dreams, Walker donate equipment to Blues Special Hockey

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By NHLPA / Press Release

TORONTO / ST. LOUIS – The National Hockey League Players’ Association announced today that, in conjunction with St. Louis Blues forward Nathan Walker, 25 sets of hockey equipment will be provided to Blues Special Hockey, supporting athletes with developmental disabilities and ensuring continued access to the sport of hockey in an inclusive and empowering environment.

“I’m very proud to support the work that Blues Special Hockey is doing to grow the game by donating 25 sets of hockey equipment through our NHLPA Goals & Dreams program. Being involved in the St. Louis community and seeing the impact our sport can have is really important to me. We had a great experience with the players last week, and their energy and passion for the game was truly special," said Walker.

“Nathan has done so much in helping grow our game, both in St. Louis and Australia," added NHLPA Executive Director Marty Walsh. "This NHLPA Goals & Dreams donation, in collaboration with Nathan, to Blues Special Hockey helps create an environment where more kids can connect and thrive through hockey.”

Walker, along with NHLPA Goals & Dreams, surprises Blues Special Hockey with new gear

“Thanks to Nathan Walker’s support, along with that of the St. Louis Blues, our NHLPA Goals & Dreams donation to Blues Special Hockey will have a greater impact in the St. Louis community," said NHLPA Goals & Dreams Director Andrew Wolfe.

The donation was celebrated with a special on-ice event held on March 25, 2026, hosted by the Blues at the Enterprise Center. Twenty-four participants from Blues Special Hockey took part in a unique clinic featuring Walker, who joined as a guest coach and mentor. NHLPA and Blues staff also participated in the event.

Founded on Jan. 31, 1994 as the Gateway Locomotives, the goal of Blues Special Hockey is to give people with intellectual disabilities the chance to play the sport of ice hockey in an environment which is adapted to the level of ability which the athletes are able to participate.

For more information about Blues Special Hockey, please visit bluesspecialhockey.org.

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ABOUT NHLPA GOALS & DREAMS\\

In 1999, the National Hockey League Players’ Association launched NHLPA Goals & Dreams as a way for the players to give back to the game they love. The Players’ charitable program’s primary focus is on supporting grassroots hockey programs by providing complete sets of new equipment to deserving youth. For 26 years, NHLPA members have donated more than $27 million to grassroots hockey programs in 45 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nhlpagoalsanddreams.com.

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