Thomas scores twice, Blues defeat Predators

Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault each had a goal and an assist for the Predators (11-18-7), who were 3-0-1 their past four games. Juuse Saros allowed five goals on 15 shots before being pulled in the second period. Justus Annunen made 12 saves on 13 shots in relief.

“There were some opportunities there to win the hockey game,” Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said. “Unfortunately we did some things early in the game that was hard for us to come back and obviously taking a penalty there late, I thought we had good momentum. That one hurt.

“I didn’t like our mindset early in the game right from the first goal against. We didn’t do that the whole (previous) homestand. … We weren’t playing quite as direct as we have been playing.”

The Blues scored twice in the first three minutes of the first period when Thomas made it 1-0 at 1:20, when he intercepted a Gustav Nyquist pass in the neutral zone and went in alone on Saros after Nashville defenseman Brady Skjei fell down. Zack Bolduc made it 2-0 at 2:47 on a wrist shot from the top of the right circle using a defenseman as a screen.

“I didn’t really see my shot,” Bolduc said. “I just tried to bring the puck to the net and [Oskar Sundqvist] did a good job there by driving the net. I (made) a great shot, but it was a good play by my linemate, too.”