Gustavsson makes 26 saves, Wild shut out Blues in season opener

Jordan Binnington made 16 saves in the season opener for the Blues, whose 12-game home winning streak ended dating to the end of last season.

“I think our habits, special teams, our battle level on 1-on-1 battles wasn’t at the level that we expect,” Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. “And then I think the biggest difference was the battle at the net front. There’s a process that we believe in and a lot of those details and habits within our process cost us tonight.”

Hartman and Boldy scored 1:36 apart late in the first period. Hartman made it 1-0 at 15:54 when he tucked a backhand through Binnington after poking a puck past Dylan Holloway and avoiding Logan Mailloux’s sliding defensive effort.

Boldy made it 2-0 at 17:30 when he redirected Kaprizov’s pass off the right boards in front.

Gustavsson held the Wild’s lead when he stopped the first 14 shots of the second period before Minnesota scored its third goal.

“He was great. That’s what we expect from him,” Boldy said of Gustavsson. “I think he brings that calming presence to us. For him to step up in those big moments and on the [penalty] kill to make some big saves, it’s huge for us.”

Joel Eriksson Ek’s power-play goal on Minnesota’s first shot of the period at 12:27 of the second period made it 3-0 after a shot from the point made it to the crease for the tap-in.

"When you look at particular circumstances tonight, they had some momentum going and you take a couple penalties and you need big kills,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “If we don’t get those kills at that moment, maybe the momentum of the game changes."