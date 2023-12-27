MacEachern recalled from Springfield

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forward Mackenzie MacEachern from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

MacEachern, 29, has posted one assist in five games with the Blues this season.

The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, native has also appeared in 22 games with the Thunderbirds, tallying 12 points (four goals, eight assists) and eight penalty minutes. Overall, MacEachern has recorded 20 points (11 goals, nine assists) and 55 penalty minutes in 120 career NHL regular-season games.