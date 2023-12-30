Kessel recalled from Springfield

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled defenseman Matthew Kessel from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Kessel will join the team in Pittsburgh.

Kessel, 23, has dressed in 29 games for the Thunderbirds this season, logging six points (two goals, four assists) and 12 penalty minutes. The Phoenix, Arizona, native has appeared in two career NHL games, both of which came with the Blues last season.

Kessel was drafted by the Blues in the fifth round (No. 150) overall, of the 2020 NHL Draft.