Faulk sidelined with lower-body injury

By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

Justin Faulk sustained a lower-body injury in the final minute of Friday's game against the Colorado Avalanche and will not accompany the team on its trip to meet the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

"Right now we're going to leave him behind to be evaluated and I guess that's kind of the update I have right now," Blues Head Coach Drew Bannister said. "But we won't be available for us (Saturday)."

Faulk appeared to be injured in the offensive zone on the final shift of the game. He was helped to the locker room after slowly skating off the ice after the final buzzer.

Through 35 games this season, Faulk has recorded two goals and 15 assists to go along with a plus-2 rating.

