Dylan Holloway left Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first period and did not return.

Holloway appeared to be hit with a shot up high late in the first period. He finished his shift but was attended to on the bench by team medical personnel. Officials ended the first period with 1:11 left and added the time onto the start of the second period.

Holloway was transported to the hospital for continued monitoring and was alert and in stable condition.