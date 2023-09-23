News Feed

Blues, Coyotes set for preseason double-header

Fake owl found outside Blues practice rink

Blues begin first training camp practices

Blues begin training camp with Content Day

Bally Sports announces 2023-24 Blues TV schedule

Schenn named Blues' 24th captain

Bitten, Welinski join Blues on pro tryouts

Blues announce jersey schedule for 2023-24 season

Blues open training camp on Sept. 21

Blues finish 1-1 at Prospect Showcase

Home run for Hayes

Blues to collaborate with Marquise Knox

Ritchie joins Blues on professional tryout

Ways to save on Blues tickets

Blues to compete at Prospect Showcase

Krug sidelined with right-foot injury

2023-24 Season Preview: St. Louis Blues

3 questions facing the Blues

Follow live: Blues at Coyotes in Wichita

After a 3-2 victory in the first meeting of a split-squad contest between the St. Louis Blues and Arizona Coyotes, the teams are meeting again at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. Live audio is available on 101 ESPN and the Blues App, or follow along at stlouisblues.com and on the Blues social media accounts.

Refresh this page for game updates.

1st Period

6:07 - No score between Blues and Coyotes, goalie Malcom Subban has 11 saves in the early going.

11:02 - Josh Doan, assisted by Conor Geekie, opens the scoring for the Coyotes. Coyotes lead 1-0.

17:27 - Blues go on the power play after Geekie takes a penalty for slashing.

At the end of the first period, the Coyotes lead 1-0 and are outshooting the Blues 21-6.