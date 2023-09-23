Follow live: Blues at Coyotes in Wichita

After a 3-2 victory in the first meeting of a split-squad contest between the St. Louis Blues and Arizona Coyotes, the teams are meeting again at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. Live audio is available on 101 ESPN and the Blues App, or follow along at stlouisblues.com and on the Blues social media accounts.

Refresh this page for game updates.

1st Period

6:07 - No score between Blues and Coyotes, goalie Malcom Subban has 11 saves in the early going.

11:02 - Josh Doan, assisted by Conor Geekie, opens the scoring for the Coyotes. Coyotes lead 1-0.

17:27 - Blues go on the power play after Geekie takes a penalty for slashing.

At the end of the first period, the Coyotes lead 1-0 and are outshooting the Blues 21-6.