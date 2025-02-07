Tkachuk's goal with 12 seconds left lifts Panthers past Blues

Hofer said he saw the play and took blame for the goal.

“It was a tough play obviously,” he said. “Hit a couple shin pads and went onto a stick. I’ve got to make a save.”

Reinhart’s initial shot was blocked by Blues defenseman Colton Parayko, who will represent Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

“We were in the right spots defensively,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said. “The first shot, hit the guy right in front of him. I would like Reinhart to be hit after that, but we turned and looked for the puck and he found it and made us pay.”

Tkachuk, who will represent the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off, extended his goal streak to five games with two goals and an assist, and Mackie Samoskevich also scored for the Panthers (33-20-3), who have won four of five. Spencer Knight made 20 saves and Aleksander Barkov, who will represent Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off, had two assists.

“We (pushed) pretty good,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said. “We gave up two shots in the third period, I think, or pretty close to it, so that’s right for us. I don’t think we generated a ton, but that’s alright.”