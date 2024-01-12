Faulk activated from injured reserve

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has activated defenseman Justin Faulk from injured reserve.

In addition, the Blues assigned forward Jakub Vrana to their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Faulk, 31, has missed the past five games after suffering a lower-body injury against the Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 29. The South St. Paul, Minnesota, native has tallied 17 points (two goals, 15 assists) in 35 appearances with the Blues this season.

Vrana, 27, has posted six points (two goals, four assists) in 21 games for the Blues this season, as well as eight points (four goals, four assists) in seven appearances for Springfield.