Face-Off Week set for Oct. 11-19

The St. Louis Blues will celebrate the beginning of the 2024-25 regular season campaign with a series of fan-focused events as part of Face-Off Week presented by Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers.

Highlighting the week will be the 2024 Opening Night Rally hosted by Union Station ahead of the team’s home opener against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m. The rally will be held from 2:30 – 4:45 p.m., leading up to puck drop at Enterprise Center. Fans in attendance will enjoy a live musical performance from Russo & Co. from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m., and appearances from Blues broadcasters Chris Kerber, Joey Vitale, and Bernie Federko, as well as Louie, the Blue Crew, and more.

The Opening Night Rally will also feature fan activations by Blues partners, including BJC, Pepsi, Purina, 101 ESPN and Jägermeister, as well as the Blues slapshot and bungee run inflatables for kids of all ages.

Following a closing performance from Russo & Co., fans will make the short walk down Clark Avenue to take their seats for the pregame show and introductions of the 2024-25 St. Louis Blues. Doors for the home opener will open at 4:30 p.m.

Face-Off Week will officially start with a Blues Bash viewing party at Hotshots St. Charles when the Blues visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 11 at 9 p.m. CDT. Then, the Blues will return to St. Louis for a four-game homestand, including the home opener which will feature a Wall Calendar giveaway courtesy of Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers for all fans in attendance. The week will culminate on Oct. 19, when the Blues host the Carolina Hurricanes for Pink at the Rink presented by Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine. The annual theme night, bringing fans together to raise awareness for breast cancer, will feature a Neon Pink Hoodie for all fans that purchase a theme night ticket.

Throughout Face-Off Week, the Blues will run a Fan Photo Contest on Bluenatics, giving fans a chance to win great Blues prizes, including signed pucks, an Olympia ride during an intermission and more. All fans that sign up for Bluenatics and enter the contest will receive an exclusive offer from Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers. To create a Bluenatics account and submit a photo, fans should visit the stlouisblues.com/bluenatics.