Ellis signs one-year contract extension

By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed goaltender Colten Ellis to a one-year, two-way contract extension ($775,000 NHL / $85,000 AHL).

Ellis, 23, split last season between the ECHL’s Orlando Solar Bears and the Blues’ AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. In Springfield, the River Denys, Nova Scotia, native posted a 7-9-0 record along with a .924 save percentage that ranked fifth amongst AHL goaltenders with at least 15 appearances.

Overall, Ellis has accumulated an 8-12-3 record with a 3.17 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage in 22 career AHL regular-season games.

He was originally drafted by the Blues in the third round, 93rd overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft.

