Easterseals Midwest named multi-year partner of the Blues

Easterseals Midwest is proud to announce that it has been named as a multi-year partner of the St. Louis Blues, beginning with the 2025-26 NHL season.

This special partnership will help raise awareness about the essential work Easterseals does to empower people with disabilities through programs that promote independence, inclusion, and opportunity across communities in Missouri, Kansas, and Illinois.

“We are thrilled about this new partnership and grateful to the St. Louis Blues for their commitment to shining a light on organizations like ours,” said Jeanne Marshall, Executive President of Easterseals Midwest. “The Blues organization is a pillar in our community and their support will inspire new conversations around inclusion and expand opportunities for people with disabilities to thrive.”

Throughout the season, fans can look forward to partnership initiatives that celebrate the mission of Easterseals Midwest, including a spotlight during Autism Acceptance Month in April and a dedicated Autism Acceptance Theme Night presented by Easterseals Midwest at Enterprise Center.

“The Blues organization prides itself on using our platform to give back to the community that supports us, especially those who could use an assist to enhance their daily life,” said Randy Girsch, Vice President/Executive Director of Blues for Kids. “We look forward to working together to highlight the positive impact Easterseals makes in our region every day. The partnership reflects a shared dedication to strengthening communities and building a more inclusive future.”

New for the 2025-26 season, the St. Louis Blues are proud to host Autism Acceptance Night on April 9, presented by Easterseals Midwest. This special night is dedicated to celebrating neurodiversity, promoting understanding, and supporting the Autism community. Theme buyers will receive a Blues Lunchbox! This event looks to create a welcoming space where all individuals feel seen, valued, and included all while enjoying an exciting night of hockey. Proceeds from ticket sales will support Easterseals Midwest. Click here to purchase this special theme ticket.

Make Every Step Count with Easterseals and the STL Blues

Easterseals supports 25,000+ people and Easterseals is changing lives, caring for more than 25,000 children and adults with disabilities through every step of life.

But right now, thousands of families here in our community are waiting for the services they need, and they may not get the help they need and deserve. Your gift of just $19 per month can give someone that next step. Your gift means hope for a family in need. For just $19 a month, you can provide life-changing services for people with disabilities right here in our community. Give today at GiveEasterseals.com.