Dvorsky, Buchinger named to OHL All-Star teams

The OHL announced their 2023-24 All-Star Teams on Tuesday, and two St. Louis Blues prospects are included among the honorees. Forward Dalibor Dvorsky was named to the First All-Star Team, while defenseman Michael Buchinger was named to the Third All-Star Team.

The Blues selected Dvorsky 10th overall in last summer's NHL Draft. The 18-year-old Slovakian had a standout season with the Sudbury Wolves - his first year in the OHL and North America - with 45 goals and 88 points in 52 regular-season games. He posted another 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in nine playoff games.

Buchinger, 20, was selected in the third round (88th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft. A native of Markham, Ont., he put up 47 points (10 goals, 37 assists) in 52 regular-season games and another three points (two goals, one assist) in four postseason games this year with the Guelph Storm. He also served as an alternate captain for the team.

All-Star Teams were voted on by the OHL General Managers.