Dalibor Dvorsky has continued to shine in the Ontario Hockey League.

The St. Louis Blues' 10th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft scored his 40th goal of the season for the Sudbury Wolves on Saturday night.

Dvorsky's goal was part of a 7-4 win over the Barrie Colts. The goal was on an empty net, but it was just the cherry on top of a 5-point night from the 18-year-old. That game was Dvorsky's second this season with five or more points.