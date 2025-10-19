Kyrou scores 1st goal of season, Blues hold off Stars

Mikko Rantanen scored, and Jake Oettinger made 19 saves for the Stars (3-2-0), who have lost two straight after winning three straight to open the season.

“They played well,” Dallas coach Glen Gulutzan said. “I thought it was a tight-checking game for the first 25-30 minutes. I liked our game through the first (and) halfway through the second. They got the first goal, it was one of those games where the first goal was going to give a team a lot of momentum.”

Kyrou’s first of the season gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 2:27 of the second period when he converted a give-and-go with Brayden Schenn from the slot.

“Great play by ‘Schenner’ to get it to me there,” Kyrou said. “I kind of just saw low glove side so I just shot it there.”

St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery was more impressed that Kyrou won the puck and took the sequence over with his effort.

“Kyrou in particular, his first goal was just an incredible reload where he back-checks and he has his stick on the ice and his God-given ability took over,” Montgomery said. “Our sticks were probably the best I’ve seen them since probably the year after the Blues won the Cup. That was a really good year and that team had great sticks. Something we’ve been preaching and the players are starting to do it. Hopefully we can develop that consistently.”

Snuggerud made it 2-0 at 13:52 off a 3-on-2 odd-man rush with Tyler Tucker driving the middle lane, Pavel Buchnevich taking the initial shot and Snuggerud at the top of the crease able to poke the loose puck past Oettinger.

Binnington's best save was with his glove at the top of the crease on Dallas forward Wyatt Johnston at 5:35 of the third period.

“He’s a nifty player and I know he can get it up quick,” Binnington said of Johnston. “It just worked out well there. Unfortunately they got one at the end there, but it’s hockey so it was a fun game, fun atmosphere and fans were great too.”