Parayko scores in OT, Blues recover to defeat Stars

ST. LOUIS -- Colton Parayko scored 37 seconds into overtime to give the St. Louis Blues a 4-3 win against the Dallas Stars at Enterprise Center on Saturday.
Parayko picked up a loose puck at the side of the net and lifted it over Scott Wedgewood, who went down after saving Jordan Kyrou's attempt.
"I just saw it there,” Parayko said. “He was down, the goalie. Good drive by 'Rou' and then just tried to get it over his back because I saw he was still down. I think I tried pulling it in a little bit and then just get it over the pad. Quick play, happened quick, but good win for our group, I think."
Kyrou had a goal and two assists, and Kevin Hayes had a goal and an assist for the Blues (15-14-1), who have won two straight under new coach Drew Bannister after replacing Craig Berube on Tuesday. Robert Thomas and Torey Krug each had two assists, and Jordan Binnington made 20 saves.
"I thought our pace started to wear them down a little bit, but we were direct," Bannister said. "I thought we managed the puck well. When we had opportunities to attack, we took those opportunities, but when we were running out of time and space, the guys managed the puck well, they made smart decisions, we were able to get on our retrievals."
Mason Marchment, Ty Dellandrea and Evgenii Dadonov scored for the Stars (17-8-4), who were playing the second of back-to-back games after defeating the Ottawa Senators 5-4 on Friday. Wedgewood made 30 saves.
"You’ll take a point on the road any time in a back to back," Dallas coach Peter DeBoer said. "Disappointed though with how we started the game. You get two and you get greedy in that situation. Bottom line is we didn’t play well enough for long enough. Credit to them, they pushed back hard."
Marchment gave the Stars a 1-0 lead at 4:58 of the first period when he one-timed a Tyler Seguin pass from the goal line. It was the first time in seven games that the Stars scored the first goal of a game.
Dellandrea extended it to 2-0 at 6:47 with his first goal of the season when he corralled a loose puck to the left of the Blues goal after a scramble and beat Binnington with a wrist shot.
"It was nice to get one," Dellandrea said. "I just want to help the team and contribute to the team. It was nice. The waiting killed it a little bit, but it all worked out in the end."
The Blues challenged for goalie interference, but it was determined after video review that Marco Scandella and Hugh McGing caused Sam Steel to make contact with Binnington.
"I agreed that our guy initially pushed their player in, but before contact, I thought their player got his hands up on 'Binner' and pushed off, which made him turn,” Bannister said. “And he wasn't obviously, one, to make the save, but because of that, he wasn't squared to the puck either.
“That was my call and I guess for me, it's a learning experience, but I felt even after the fact of the push, if he would have just went into our goaltender, I wouldn't see reason to challenge. But because he got his hands up and he pushed him, I felt there was a reason to challenge."
Brandon Saad cut it to 2-1 with a power-play goal at 12:53 on a one-timer from the left circle off a backhand flip pass by Kyrou off the left wall. It was his third straight game with a goal, and ended St. Louis' drought of 20 consecutive power plays without a goal.
"The power play, it's a big goal," Bannister said. "I know it made it a 2-1 game, but in a broader spectrum, it's a big goal for that group."
Kyrou tied it 2-2 on a breakaway at 1:36 of the second period after taking a Krug pass and beating Wedgewood from the slot with a wrist shot to the glove side.
"That's just a [heck of a] play by [Robert Thomas]," Kyrou said. "He made that whole play happen, he backchecked, stripped the puck and gave it to 'Kruger,' and 'Kruger' gave a nice pass to me. Just kind of instinct shot. I was just doing an instinct shot. It worked."
Hayes gave the Blues a 3-2 lead at 16:46, converting on a rebound off a shot by Alexey Toropchenko, which caromed off the end boards to Hayes coming in off the right.
Dadonov tied it 3-3 at 13:09 of the third period, tipping in Miro Heiskanen's shot from the top of the right circle.
"When you’re down a goal, you have to work hard," Dadonov said. "You try and create scoring chances from anything pretty much. We just keep working. It’s part of the game."
NOTES: The Stars signed Joe O'Brien to an amateur tryout agreement to serve as the emergency backup goalie behind Wedgewood after Jake Oettinger left in the first period Friday with a lower-body injury. ... Thomas had an assist to give him 15 points (six goals, nine assists) over the past 13 games. ... Heiskanen has five points (three goals, two assists) during a three-game point streak.