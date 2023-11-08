Connor scores twice for Jets in win against Blues

Connor scored twice and had an assist, Scheifele had a goal and two assists and Iafallo had four assists for the Jets (6-4-2), who are 5-1-2 in their past eight games. Connor Hellebuyck made 20 saves.

"We were skating really well, pressuring their [defensemen]," Connor said of his line. "I thought we created a lot of turnovers in their own zone with good sticks. Once we got the puck back, we were just working to get open for each other."

Robert Thomas scored for the fourth straight game, and Jordan Binnington made 32 saves for the Blues (5-5-1).

"The second period, we needed more," St. Louis coach Craig Berube said. "We needed to come out with a real purpose in the second period and we didn't do that. To me, that's the difference in the game.

"There are opportunities we could have capitalized on, [but] we didn't. But still though, I'm going to go back to the second period, it's not good enough."