Avalanche defeat Blues, clinch Western Conference, Central Division titles

“We’re not all the way there yet,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “The goal for us was starting with winning the division, the conference. Still need another win to get first overall. We’d be crazy not to chase that at this point, right? It’s important. If you get to where you want to go, you might as well try and get your home ice, especially after a season like this.

“But it feels great, yeah. We’re not throwing parades or that kind of stuff yet. We’re happy with where we’re at. We should celebrate it a little bit because it’s a big goal of ours at the start of the year, and now we’ve accomplished part of it and we’ll stay focused here. We’ve got five games to go to keep working on our game and dialing in on some things, so we feel really good about our game going into the playoffs.”

Valeri Nichushkin scored twice for the Avalanche (51-16-10), who had lost two of their previous three games. Scott Wedgewood made 18 saves.

With Colorado locking in as the top seed in the division, it matches up the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild as the No. 2 vs. No. 3 first-round matchup out of the Central in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“You come into the season, the goal is to make the playoffs, right,” Wedgewood said after earning his 29th win. “And then as the picture’s starting to form in your mind, you start to win your division and then win the league and win the West, stuff that kind of comes with it. Home ice is super-important, regardless of if it’s Round 1. If you get all the way to Round 4 and you get home ice, it’s an advantage. You spend more days at home between rounds. All that will hopefully pay dividends for us, but we’ve been, not cruising all year. We’ve had our ups and downs, but with that hot start, we were able to push the confidence and what you can do in the mind. I think this lineup’s taken advantage of it all year.”