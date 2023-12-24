Bedard scores ‘Michigan' goal in Blackhawks loss to Blues

Bedard received a puck behind the St. Louis net and scooped it up to his left, scoring a lacrosse-style shot over Blues goalie Jordan Binnington's left shoulder to tie the game 1-1 at 3:49 of the first period.

It's Bedard's first “Michigan”-style goal in the NHL and his 13th goal of the season.

"That was obviously cool," Chicago forward Taylor Raddysh said. "He’s a really talented player. It was surprising to see, but he’s someone you kind of expect anything from at any time. Yeah, he’s a guy that can do that stuff and it was a great goal for him."

Blues forward Robert Thomas said, “Talented play and I think it shocked all of us. That’s a hard play to stop and it takes a lot of skill to do that at that speed."

Wayne Gretzky was in attendance, seeing Bedard play in person for the first time.

“… I couldn’t do what he did tonight. That just wasn’t in my repertoire,” The Great One said during the second period on the Blues TV broadcast.