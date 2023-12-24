ST. LOUIS -- Connor Bedard scored "The Michigan"-style goal for the Chicago Blackhawks in a 7-5 loss to the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Saturday.
Bedard scores ‘Michigan' goal in Blackhawks loss to Blues
St. Louis rallies with 5 straight in 3rd to win; Foligno gets 2 for Chicago
Bedard received a puck behind the St. Louis net and scooped it up to his left, scoring a lacrosse-style shot over Blues goalie Jordan Binnington's left shoulder to tie the game 1-1 at 3:49 of the first period.
It's Bedard's first “Michigan”-style goal in the NHL and his 13th goal of the season.
"That was obviously cool," Chicago forward Taylor Raddysh said. "He’s a really talented player. It was surprising to see, but he’s someone you kind of expect anything from at any time. Yeah, he’s a guy that can do that stuff and it was a great goal for him."
Blues forward Robert Thomas said, “Talented play and I think it shocked all of us. That’s a hard play to stop and it takes a lot of skill to do that at that speed."
Wayne Gretzky was in attendance, seeing Bedard play in person for the first time.
“… I couldn’t do what he did tonight. That just wasn’t in my repertoire,” The Great One said during the second period on the Blues TV broadcast.
Jordan Kyrou scored twice and Thomas and Justin Faulk each had a goal and an assist for St. Louis (17-15-1), which scored five straight goals and rallied from a three-goal third period deficit. Pavel Buchnevich and Kevin Hayes each had two assists, and Binnington made 15 saves.
"Just scratch and claw, find a way," Faulk said. "Obviously it's not a good feeling. We weren't too pleased with it, with ourselves (trailing 5-2), but we were able to get on the power play and the power play came up when we needed it to. That's what you want, just give us life and momentum and go from there. It's a hard thing to do, but you have to stick with it and keep them on their heels if you get a chance and our group did a good job of that."
Faulk's wrist shot from the right circle at 17:53 of the third period completed the comeback for St. Louis, which trailed 5-2. Kyrou scored into an empty net at 18:59 to make it 7-5.
Nick Foligno scored twice, and Taylor Raddysh and Jarred Tinordi each had three assists for Chicago (10-22-1), which has lost six of seven. Arvid Soderblom made 35 saves.
"We've got to learn in those moments," Tinordi said. "We’ve had leaks before this year. We’ve kind of given them up and battled back. We’ve came back from down before too, and I think learning how to play in those situations, especially on the road. I think sitting back and sitting on your heels is never the recipe to win."
Thomas gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 3:04 of the first period on a shot from the high slot before Bedard tied it 1-1.
Anthony Beauvillier scored 23 seconds later at 4:12 to give the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead on a redirection of Tinordi's shot from the left point.
Foligno's power-play goal 20 seconds into the second period made 3-1 on a net-front rebound of Philipp Kurashev's shot.
Colton Parayko's slap shot from the right point at 13:29 cut the Blackhawks lead to 3-2, but Jason Dickinson made it 4-2 at 15:54 off a 2-on-1 rush, finishing Raddysh's pass.
Foligno made it 5-2 at 5:15 of the third period, scoring short-handed off the left edge beating Kyrou before slipping in a backhand in front.
The Blues scored three times in 3:13 to tie the game.
Brandon Saad's power-play goal at 7:53 made it 5-3, a redirection over Soderblom's left shoulder at the right post.
"I think any time you have good special teams and score on the power play and create some momentum and then we got out there and we got another one," Saad said. "Obviously the power play was huge tonight in coming back."
Jake Neighbours tipped in Faulk's one-timer from the left circle at 10:43 on the power play to make it 5-4, and Kyrou tied it 5-5 at 11:06 from the slot.
"To be honest, I saw 'Buchy' and 'Rouzy' over there and just kind of put it over there," Thomas said of the Kyrou goal. "I got lucky and apparently it landed on his stick and good finish from him."
NOTES: The Blues outshot the Blackhawks 22-2 in the third period. ... St. Louis scored its five third-period goals in a 10-shot span, including consecutive shots on the first three goals. ... Thomas has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in his past five games. ... Bedard has six points (one goal, five assists) in a four-game point streak. ... Kyrou has eight points (four goals, four assists) in his past five games and had a game-high seven shots (14 attempts) on goal. ... Buchnevich has eight points (three goals, five assists) in his past six games. ... Soderblom is 0-5-1 in his past six starts. ... St. Louis is 12-2-2 in its past 16 games against Chicago dating back to April 3, 2019 and 7-1-1 on home ice the past eight games.