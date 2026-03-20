Preview: Blues at Canucks

Wrapping up the road trip:

The St. Louis Blues wrap up their three-game Canadian road trip Saturday with a Western Conference showdown against the Vancouver Canucks.

St. Louis will aim to bounce back after a tough 2–1 overtime shootout loss Wednesday in Calgary. But they will be continuing what has been an impressive March overall, earning points in eight of their nine games this month.

Vancouver enters the matchup looking to regain confidence following a 6–2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. Currently sitting 16th in the Western Conference, the Canucks have picked up points in three of their last six contests.