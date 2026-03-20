Preview: Blues at Canucks

Preview_VAN
By Nathan Hargis / Notes by Brett Barczewski

Wrapping up the road trip:

The St. Louis Blues wrap up their three-game Canadian road trip Saturday with a Western Conference showdown against the Vancouver Canucks.

St. Louis will aim to bounce back after a tough 2–1 overtime shootout loss Wednesday in Calgary. But they will be continuing what has been an impressive March overall, earning points in eight of their nine games this month. 

Vancouver enters the matchup looking to regain confidence following a 6–2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. Currently sitting 16th in the Western Conference, the Canucks have picked up points in three of their last six contests.

🕒 When: Saturday, March 21 at 6 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC
📺 Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

VAN@STL: Snuggerud snipes a PPG

BY THE NUMBERS

  • The Blues and Canucks will meet for their third and final matchup of the season.
  • The Blues are 1-0-1 against Vancouver this season, winning there and losing in a shootout at home.
  • The Blues have earned points in six of their last seven road games (5-1-1).

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Oct. 13 at VAN | STL 5, VAN 2

Oct. 30 vs. VAN | VAN 4, STL 3 SO

March 21 at VAN, 6 p.m. CT

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES: ROBERT THOMAS

Robert Thomas has continued his scoring since returning from injury. Thomas recorded his 29th assist on Wednesday vs Calgary and has recorded five points in his last five games (1g, 4a). Thomas leads the Blues this season with 16 goals, 29 assists and 45 points.

CANUCKS: BROCK BOESER

Brock Boeser has provided a strong offensive spark for Vancouver in recent games. Boeser enters Saturday riding a four-game point streak (1g, 6a), highlighted by a three-assist game on Tuesday vs Florida (3a). He will look to stay hot and extend his streak against St. Louis.

EDM@STL: Thomas wins it in OT with 8 seconds left

BLUES BUZZ

  • Jimmy Snuggerud has 11 points in his last seven games (5g, 6a) and 21 points in his last 17 games (8g, 13a).
  • Jordan Binnington has won two of his last three starts, stopping 67 of the 73 shots he has faced (2.04 GAA / .918 SV%).
  • The Blues’ 29 goals by rookies rank third in the NHL (1. Montreal/NY Islanders, 35), while their 69 points from rookies rank fifth (1. Chicago, 96).

UP NEXT

  • March 24 - Blues vs. Capitals | Tickets
  • March 26 - Blues vs. Sharks | Tickets
  • March 28 - Blues vs. Leafs | Tickets

News Feed

Cooley stops 26, helps Flames recover for shootout win against Blues

Snuggerud named NHL's Third Star of the Week

Fleury has goal, assist, Jets hang on to end Blues’ 7-game point streak

Thomas scores with 9 seconds left in OT, Blues rally from 2 down late to defeat Oilers

Snuggerud scores twice for Blues in win against Hurricanes

Rosen signs two-year, two-way extension

Blues Alumni host 3rd annual Puck Cancer game on March 27

Blues, Pronger to host book release event on April 14

Islanders rally from 3 down, top Blues in OT in Schenn’s return

Harenstam named finalist for league MVP

Stenberg, Lindstein recalled from Springfield

Blues stay hot, shut out Ducks for 4th straight win

Thomas scores 2nd goal in OT, Blues recover to defeat Sharks

Schenn traded to Islanders for 2 picks, 2 players

Faulk traded to Detroit for 2 picks, 2 players

Preview: Blues at Sharks

Joseph placed on unconditional waivers for contract termination

Hofer makes 34 saves, Blues hold off Kraken