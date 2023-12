Connor Bedard sleighed his version of ‘The Michigan’ on Saturday.

The Chicago Blackhawks rookie added to his highlight reel when he scored his first NHL lacrosse-style goal against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center.

Trailing by a goal early in the first period, Bedard received a pass behind the net, put the puck on his stick as he wrapped around the net and lifted it past Blues goalie Jordan Binnington at 3:49 to tie it 1-1.