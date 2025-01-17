Blues to air Class of 2025 Hall of Fame induction on Matrix Midwest

ST. LOUIS, MO – The St. Louis Blues announced today they have partnered with Gray Media for the second consecutive year to broadcast the 2025 St. Louis Blues Hall of Fame induction ceremony, presented by First Community, live on Friday, Jan. 24, at 8 p.m. The event will be carried live on Matrix Midwest – found over-the-air on channel 32 and Spectrum Cable channel 6 – and the Blues YouTube channel, offering fans viewing options across multiple platforms.

New to this year’s partnership is an agreement to air a collection of classic Blues telecasts on Matrix Midwest in conjunction with the series of Blues regular season broadcasts recently announced to air on Matrix Midwest and First Alert 4 (KMOV-TV). Specific details about the classic Blues games to be re-aired will be announced as part of the festivities during the upcoming St. Louis Blues Hall of Fame Weekend that will feature an on-ice ceremony at the Blues game on Jan. 25 vs. Dallas.

In addition, KMOV will produce a half-hour St. Louis Blues Hall of Fame special airing on Friday, Jan. 31, at 6:30 p.m. on First Alert 4. The St. Louis Blues Hall of Fame is inducting its third class in 2025, featuring Wayne Babych, Curtis Joseph and Jim Roberts while Bruce Affleck will be receiving the True Blue Award.

“The St. Louis Blues Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony has quickly become a special night on our annual calendar, providing an opportunity to honor the history and accomplishments of the members of this organization throughout its history,” said Chris Zimmerman, Blues President and CEO of Business Operations. “We sincerely appreciate this partnership with Matrix Midwest that enables us to share this entertaining evening with Blues fans everywhere and celebrate this group of Blues legends who touch every generation of our passionate fanbase.”