Blues to air Class of 2025 Hall of Fame induction on Matrix Midwest

Induction ceremony to be carried live on Channel 32, Spectrum 6 and the Blues YouTube channel

Blues Hall of Fame - Class of 2025
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

ST. LOUIS, MO – The St. Louis Blues announced today they have partnered with Gray Media for the second consecutive year to broadcast the 2025 St. Louis Blues Hall of Fame induction ceremony, presented by First Community, live on Friday, Jan. 24, at 8 p.m. The event will be carried live on Matrix Midwest – found over-the-air on channel 32 and Spectrum Cable channel 6 – and the Blues YouTube channel, offering fans viewing options across multiple platforms.

New to this year’s partnership is an agreement to air a collection of classic Blues telecasts on Matrix Midwest in conjunction with the series of Blues regular season broadcasts recently announced to air on Matrix Midwest and First Alert 4 (KMOV-TV). Specific details about the classic Blues games to be re-aired will be announced as part of the festivities during the upcoming St. Louis Blues Hall of Fame Weekend that will feature an on-ice ceremony at the Blues game on Jan. 25 vs. Dallas.

In addition, KMOV will produce a half-hour St. Louis Blues Hall of Fame special airing on Friday, Jan. 31, at 6:30 p.m. on First Alert 4. The St. Louis Blues Hall of Fame is inducting its third class in 2025, featuring Wayne Babych, Curtis Joseph and Jim Roberts while Bruce Affleck will be receiving the True Blue Award.

“The St. Louis Blues Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony has quickly become a special night on our annual calendar, providing an opportunity to honor the history and accomplishments of the members of this organization throughout its history,” said Chris Zimmerman, Blues President and CEO of Business Operations. “We sincerely appreciate this partnership with Matrix Midwest that enables us to share this entertaining evening with Blues fans everywhere and celebrate this group of Blues legends who touch every generation of our passionate fanbase.”

HOF011924_065

Blues Hall of Fame induction ceremony from 2024.

The 2025 induction ceremony, hosted by Blues play-by-play announcers John Kelly and Chris Kerber, will be held at the downtown Missouri Athletic Club (MAC) for the third consecutive year. Leading into the 8 p.m. live broadcast of this year’s event, Matrix Midwest will re-air each of the previous two St. Louis Blues Hall of Fame induction ceremonies – the 2023 Class at 4 p.m. and the 2024 Class at 6 p.m. The 2025 Class of inductees will join the inaugural class which included Red Berenson, Scotty Bowman, Glenn Hall and Garry Unger, as well as last year’s class that featured Pavol Demitra, Mike Liut and Keith Tkachuk. In addition to this year’s inductees, as assortment of previously inducted members of the Blues Hall of Fame, current Blues players and management and other Blues alumni will be in attendance at the event.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with the Blues to broadcast this historic event across greater St. Louis for a second year,” said JD Sosnoff, Vice President and General Manager of KMOV-TV & Matrix Midwest. “This is in addition to our recently announced three regular season game broadcasts and five upcoming classic game broadcasts that look back at some great moments in Blues history. More fantastic sports content for our viewers.”

This partnership announcement with Gray Media is the second for the Blues this month, after previously announcing that three upcoming Blues broadcasts will air on a combination of Matrix Midwest, First Alert 4 (KMOV), KMIZ in Columbia, MO and 10 Gray Media affiliate stations in five states across the Midwest. Two Saturday night games on Feb. 22 vs. Winnipeg and March 8 at Los Angeles while air across Matrix Midwest, First Alert 4 and the regional affiliates. A Tuesday night game on March 25 vs. Montreal will only air on Matrix Midwest in St. Louis. The last time the Blues broadcast a package of games on KMOV was during the 1996-97 season.

