Blues sign Carter Johnson to one-day contract

Because of his love for hockey - and because Jaden Schwartz played for the USHL's Tri-City Storm in his home state of Nebraska - Carter became a big fan of the St. Louis Blues. Today, his favorite players are Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou.

And that’s where Make-A-Wish stepped in to grant Carter his wish to be a Blue for a day.

Shortly after signing his contract, Carter was introduced to the coaches, took an official team headshot, toured his new locker room and laced up the skates to practice with Thomas and Kyrou on the ice at Centene Community Ice Center.

On Thursday, he will announce the starting lineup and join the team on the ice for the anthem before the matchup against the defending champion Florida Panthers.