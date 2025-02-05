Blues sign Carter Johnson to one-day contract

Assistant GM Ryan Miller, Blues grant Make-A-Wish for 12-year-old fan

contract1
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

On Wednesday morning, St. Louis Blues Assistant General Manager Ryan Miller signed Carter Johnson to a one-day contract with the club.

Carter, 12, started playing hockey when he was four years old. Nearly a year ago, just six days after his 11th birthday, Carter was diagnosed with a rare form of Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma and was hospitalized at Nebraska Children's Hospital for 21 days, undergoing multiple surgeries and chemotherapy. Over the following four months, Carter completed an additional five rounds of chemotherapy and spent more than 40 nights in the hospital over a five-month period.

Carter is now in remission, and he’s back on the ice playing the game he loves.

Because of his love for hockey - and because Jaden Schwartz played for the USHL's Tri-City Storm in his home state of Nebraska - Carter became a big fan of the St. Louis Blues. Today, his favorite players are Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou.

And that’s where Make-A-Wish stepped in to grant Carter his wish to be a Blue for a day.

Shortly after signing his contract, Carter was introduced to the coaches, took an official team headshot, toured his new locker room and laced up the skates to practice with Thomas and Kyrou on the ice at Centene Community Ice Center.

On Thursday, he will announce the starting lineup and join the team on the ice for the anthem before the matchup against the defending champion Florida Panthers.

Photos: Blues grant Carter's wish

