Blues sign Carter Johnson to one-day contract

On Wednesday morning, St. Louis Blues Assistant General Manager Ryan Miller signed Carter Johnson to a one-day contract with the club.
Carter, 12, started playing hockey when he was four years old. Nearly a year ago, just six days after his 11th birthday, Carter was diagnosed with a rare form of Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma and was hospitalized at Nebraska Children's Hospital for 21 days, undergoing multiple surgeries and chemotherapy. Over the following four months, Carter completed an additional five rounds of chemotherapy and spent more than 40 nights in the hospital over a five-month period.
Carter is now in remission, and he’s back on the ice playing the game he loves.