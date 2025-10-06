Blues set with 23-man Opening Night roster

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues’ opening night roster for the 2025-26 regular season.

The Blues will host the Minnesota Wild in the regular season opener on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Enterprise Center. All fans in attendance will receive a 2025-26 Blues wall calendar courtesy of Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers.

Prior to the game, the Blues will hold an Opening Night Rally as part of Dobbs Face-Off Week from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Union Station. The rally will be free and open to Blues fans of all ages. Following the event, fans are encouraged to march down Clark Avenue and pack Enterprise Center for pregame warm-ups, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

After warm-ups, the Blues will unveil the new pregame show before introducing the 2025-26 roster.

