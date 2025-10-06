Blues set with 23-man Opening Night roster

By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues’ opening night roster for the 2025-26 regular season.

The Blues will host the Minnesota Wild in the regular season opener on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Enterprise Center. All fans in attendance will receive a 2025-26 Blues wall calendar courtesy of Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers.

Prior to the game, the Blues will hold an Opening Night Rally as part of Dobbs Face-Off Week from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Union Station. The rally will be free and open to Blues fans of all ages. Following the event, fans are encouraged to march down Clark Avenue and pack Enterprise Center for pregame warm-ups, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

After warm-ups, the Blues will unveil the new pregame show before introducing the 2025-26 roster.

To secure tickets for opening night and to explore all of the Blues’ fan-friendly ticket options, visit stlouisblues.com/tickets.

OPENING NIGHT ROSTER

Forwards (14)

9 - Alexandre Texier
10 - Brayden Schenn
13 - Alexey Toropchenko
18 - Robert Thomas
21 - Jimmy Snuggerud
22 - Pius Suter
25 - Jordan Kyrou
26 - Nathan Walker
63 - Jake Neighbours
70 - Oskar Sundqvist
71 - Mathieu Joseph
77 - Nick Bjugstad
81 - Dylan Holloway
89 - Pavel Buchnevich

Defense (7)

6 - Philip Broberg
17 - Cam Fowler
23 - Logan Mailloux
51 - Matthew Kessel
55 - Colton Parayko
72 - Justin Faulk
75 - Tyler Tucker

Goaltenders (2)

30 - Joel Hofer
50 - Jordan Binnington

