Blues prospects gearing up for playoffs

Snuggerud and Peterson to play in Sioux Falls Regional

There are two Blues prospects playing in the NCAA Tournament, but neither will be at the Maryland Heights Regional at Centene Community Ice Center. Rather, Jimmy Snuggerud (Minnesota) and Dylan Peterson (Boston University) are going to Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The first two regionals - including Sioux Falls - kick off Thursday evening. Peterson and the top-seeded Terriers take on No. 4 Rochester Institute of Technology at 4 p.m. CT, while Snuggerud and the No. 2 Golden Gophers get No. 3 Omaha at 7:30 p.m. The two winners will then face off Saturday at 5:30 p.m. for a spot in the Frozen Four. All three games will be broadcast on ESPNU.

In his sophomore season, Snuggerud continued to light up the Big Ten. Despite losing linemates Logan Cooley and Matthew Knies to the NHL, he scored 21 goals, matching his freshman total and ranking third in the conference. Snuggerud's stellar year on and off the ice earned him both All-Big Ten First Team and Academic All-Big Ten honors.

With a shot like this, it's easy to see how he scores so often: