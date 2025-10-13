Blues honor Federko with player of the game award

It started with Bobby Plager’s original gloves.
Then it was Keith Tkachuk’s old-school Jofa helmet.
Last season it was Kelly Chase’s original shoulder pads.
Now it’s Bernie Federko’s game-used stick from his 1,000th NHL game.
The St. Louis Blues captains are keeping a tradition alive this season by celebrating the players that came before them. After each win, a player deemed to have made the biggest contributions to the victory — whether on the scoresheet, through a gritty effort or simply providing a spark that helped get the W — will receive Federko’s stick. After the next win, that player will select a new player to receive the honor.
“For those that haven’t really been here, we have a cool thing going with honoring Blues Alumni that have done it before us,” Blues captain Brayden Schenn said to the team following their first win of the season, a 4-2 victory in Calgary on Oct. 11. "This guy right here, from his 1,000th game, this guy is all class, respect, integrity and really what it means to be a Blue.”