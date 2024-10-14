Blues highlight new partnership with introduction of the Ronzoni Olympia

The St. Louis Blues today announced a new sponsorship with St. Louis-based pasta brand Ronzoni to serve as a proud partner of the team. As part of this partnership, fans will see Ronzoni’s presence in key arena positions throughout all Blues games, like the Ronzoni Pre-Game Warm-Ups and on one of the Olympia ice resurfacers at Enterprise Center.

Ronzoni was established in 1915 and ranks as the second-highest selling pasta brand across the United States. Under the ownership of St. Louis company 8th Avenue Food & Provisions for the past two years, Ronzoni is preparing to see its pasta products introduced at local Schnucks grocery stores, another proud partner of the Blues, for the first time this fall.

“We are incredibly excited about the opportunity to see our name on the ice at St. Louis Blues games,” said Scott McNair, President and CEO. “The Blues are such an important part of the St. Louis community, and we are beyond thrilled to be a part of the Blues family of partners.”

Partnering with the Blues marks Ronzoni’s first professional sports sponsorship. The two brands are committed to working together to help introduce the popular Ronzoni family of pasta products to a new audience of customers in St. Louis that appreciates quality Italian food.

“Growing up on the East Coast, I have always been familiar with Ronzoni pasta and came to connect with the brand over countless dinners with family and friends,” said Chris Zimmerman, Blues President and CEO of Business Operations. “In conjunction with our fellow partners at Schnucks, we’re proud to be able to help introduce Ronzoni to a new group of hungry customers here in St. Louis.”

About Ronzoni

In 1881, a young boy emigrated from the small fishing village of San Fruttuoso, Italy, to the United States. His name would become synonymous with a kitchen cupboard staple and one of the most recognized brands in America: Ronzoni®. Emanuele Ronzoni was in his teens when he got started in the macaroni trade in New York. Just eleven years after arriving in the U.S., he launched his own small macaroni company with a partner and, later, joined forces with two others to create the Atlantic Macaroni Company in Queens, NY.

Today, Ronzoni is part of 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, where it continues shaping plates as one of the largest pasta brands in the U.S. With classic pastas in a wide range of shapes as well as veggie twists, whole wheat choices, and gluten-free varieties, Ronzoni pasta continues to meet the dynamic needs of daily life.