Blues have 11 nationally-televised games in 2026-27

ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu will combine to broadcast seven games, while TNT will feature the Blues four times

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By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

The St. Louis Blues will be featured on national television and/or streaming 11 times during the 2026-27 regular season.

ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu will combine to broadcast seven games, while TNT will feature the Blues four times.

National broadcasts this season include four games against Central Division rivals: two against the Dallas Stars and one each against the Colorado Avalanche and Chicago Blackhawks. Other key matchups include two meetings with Macklin Celebrini and the San Jose Sharks - Oct. 8 and April 4 - and a visit to the reigning Western Conference champs in Vegas on April 6.

Due to the national broadcast schedule, four Blues games have new start times: Nov. 7 at Nashville Predators - noon (previously 12:30 p.m.), March 7 at Philadelphia Flyers - 2:30 p.m. (previously noon), March 28 vs. Buffalo Sabres - 7:30 p.m. (previously 8 p.m.) and April 6 at Vegas Golden Knights - 9:30 p.m. (previously 9 p.m.)

The Blues have partnered with the NHL to broadcast the remaining games locally. Details on availability, channel locations and pricing of a direct-to-consumer streaming option (featuring annual and monthly subscriptions) are being negotiated and will be formally announced before the beginning of the season.

Fans that don’t live in the Blues local broadcast territory can continue to watch Blues games live via the NHL Power Play on ESPN+.

2026-27 Season National Broadcasts

Oct. 2  at Dallas Stars, 8 p.m. - TNT
Oct. 8 vs. San Jose Sharks, 7 p.m. - ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu
Nov. 10 vs. Detroit Red Wings, 7 p.m. - TNT
Dec. 8 vs. Colorado Avalanche, 7 p.m. - ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu
Dec. 22 at Tampa Bay Lightning, 6 p.m. - TNT
Jan. 26 vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 7 p.m. - ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu
Feb. 28 vs. Dallas Stars, 8 p.m. - ESPN
March 7 at Philadelphia Flyers, 2:30 p.m. - TNT
March 28 vs. Buffalo Sabres, 7:30 p.m. - ESPN
April 4 at San Jose Sharks, 8:30 p.m. - ESPN
April 6 at Vegas Golden Knights, 9:30 p.m. - ESPN

All times listed are Central.

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