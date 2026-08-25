3 questions facing St. Louis Blues

1. Can Mason McTavish and Connor McMichael fuel more offense for the top six?

The Blues ranked 24th in the NHL in scoring last season, averaging 2.80 goals per game. They wanted to go younger and create balance with their offense and hope to accomplish that with the acquisitions of forwards Mason McTavish, 23, and Connor McMichael, 25, through separate trades with the Anaheim Ducks and Washington Capitals, respectively. Each player will have the opportunity for a top-six role.

The first line of Robert Thomas (25), Dylan Holloway (22) and Jimmy Snuggerud (21) carried the bulk of the offense last season, accounting for 68 of the Blues' 230 goals (29.5 percent). But McTavish (22 goals in 2024-25) and McMichael (26 goals in 2024-25) each will get an opportunity to supply much-needed balance on the second line. Whether it's with Pavel Buchnevich (48 points; 20 goals, 28 assists in 81 games last season) or Jake Neighbours (36 points; 15 goals, 21 assists in 69 games) remains to be seen.

The Blues lost Jordan Kyrou, their leading goal scorer in three of the past four seasons, in the trade to acquire McMichael, so the onus will focus on the two newly acquired forwards to help pick up the slack.