Top prospects for St. Louis Blues

1. Justin Carbonneau, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 19 pick in 2025 NHL Draft

2025-26 season: Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL): 60 GP, 51-29-80

Carbonneau (6-foot-1, 203 pounds) has been a goal scoring machine the past three seasons in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League with 128 goals, including a career-high 51 last season that tied for the league lead. The right wing is expected to begin next season with Springfield of the American Hockey League after playing three Calder Cup Playoff games last season, but he is knocking on the door of becoming a top-six forward in the NHL.

"Every summer, I get to the summer and there's always different things I want to work on," the 19-year-old said during development camp in June. "When you're young, it's about getting bigger and getting faster, whatever. But every summer and I sit down, I note some things. I talk with St. Louis, my coaches, everyone around me. It's all little details that can make me better. I just wrote that down and I try and work as much as I can this summer. ... I saw it in Springfield. Every detail matters. You can't take one shift off."

Projected NHL arrival: Next season