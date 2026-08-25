Inside look at St. Louis Blues

The Blues, who went 37-33-12 and missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the third time in four seasons, are looking to get back there again in what will be a tough challenge going through the Central Division and Western Conference.

"I think we're a different team than the night before the last trade deadline," said Armstrong, who was 682-427-132 in 1,241 regular-season games as St. Louis GM. "I think we have a different element. We're a younger team, we have different assets. ... I think that what we've tried to do is make sure that we're being competitive to that core group starting with someone like (forward) Robert Thomas, who's been here. ... I believe he wants to see that we're trying to be competitive sooner than later and I'm hoping he and his teammates reflect that we expect to be back in that competitive position.

"The difference between last year and this year is we expect to be back in that competitive position with younger players than the veteran players that we wanted to replicate that short window from. This group is not replicating anything. They're creating their own thing."

St. Louis has been focused on acquiring players in the early to mid-20s age range to join to its plethora of young first-round picks. The Blues added 23-year-old forward Mason McTavish in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks on June 26, for two first-round picks in the 2026 NHL Draft, and three days earlier acquired 25-year-old forward Connor McMichael, 19-year-old forward prospect Milton Gastrin and the No. 16 pick in the 2026 draft for forward Jordan Kyrou, 28, the Blues' leading goal scorer from 2022-25 (104 goals in 243 games).

"The way this business works, you do it today and you get back and you try and do it again tomorrow," Armstrong said. "I think we've added NHL young players in that age bracket. That was important. If you go back to the trade deadline and you look at the assets ... what has gone out and what has come back in and the age of what has come back in, I think you would have to say whether you like the plan or you agree with the plan, it is a plan and we stayed within the plan.

"... For a team like St. Louis, it's important to get players that we can grow and build with."

The Blues also added a veteran presence on defense in acquiring 29-year-old Brandon Carlo in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs on June 27 for two third-round picks in the 2026 draft.

"We’re excited that he’s got size (6-foot-5, 227 pounds) and length, his ability to kill plays, his experience I think," Armstrong said of Carlo. "It allows us to have four experienced players right now (on defense) in (Philip) Broberg, (Colton) Parayko, (Cam) Fowler and Carlo now, and then we have those younger guys that are going to push and prod and try to work their way in there (Logan Mailloux, Theo Lindstein, Adam Jiricek)."

Coach Jim Montgomery has two new assistants after Claude Julien and Mike Weber were not brought back; the Blues added former Ducks coach Greg Cronin, who was coach of Iowa of the American Hockey League last season, along with Vaclav Prospal, who was an assistant coach with Rochester of the American Hockey League the past three seasons.

"Greg is a skilled teacher of defensive habits and the penalty kill with experience as a head coach and assistant that will benefit our vets and young elites equally," Montgomery said. "'Vinny' brings a creative offensive mind honed by his success as a player on the power play and 5-on-5, providing valuable expertise to our forward group and power play."