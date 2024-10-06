Blues assign 10 players to Springfield

thunderbirds
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned forwards Zach Dean, Dalibor Dvorsky, Aleksanteri Kaskimaki, Mathias Laferriere, Mackenzie MacEachern, Hugh McGing, and Dylan Peterson, as well as defensemen Samuel Johannesson and Hunter Skinner, and goaltender Vadim Zherenko to the team’s AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

The Blues will open the 2024-25 regular season on Tuesday, Oct. 8 when they visit the Seattle Kraken at 3:30 p.m. (CDT) at Climate Pledge Arena. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and 101 ESPN radio.

