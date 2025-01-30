Puck Cancer Second Shift Alumni game set for April 4

ST. LOUIS, MO - The St. Louis Blues Alumni are hosting the second annual Puck Cancer - Second Shift Alumni game on Friday, April 4 at 7 p.m. at Centene Community Center.

As Kelly Chase has another fight with cancer, he is organizing a Blues vs. Blackhawks Alumni rivalry game in support of Siteman Cancer Center and The V Foundation for Cancer Research.

Last year's Puck Cancer game raised over $700,000 for Siteman Cancer Center. Celebrities didn't only include hockey legends like Brett Hull, Chris Chelios and Sheldon Souray but also and country star Dierks Bentley played in the game and also performed at center ice. In addition to these celebrities, Garth Brooks and Sean Payton coached the star-studded lineup.

Fans have the option to purchase general admission tickets for $50, or VIP tickets for $500 which include all-inclusive food and beverage, and access to a postgame party with players and celebrities.

Buy your tickets now to show your support for Kelly Chase and Blues Alumni.