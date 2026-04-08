Binnington nominated for Masterton Trophy

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington has been nominated for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, which is awarded annually to the “player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.”

Nominees from all 32 teams are selected by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Finalists will be determined prior to the NHL Awards this summer.

Recent winners of the Masterton Trophy include Columbus' Sean Monahan (2025), Utah’s Connor Ingram (2024), Pittsburgh’s Kris Letang (2023), Montreal's Carey Price (2022) and Philadelphia's Oskar Lindblom (2021).

Previous St. Louis Blues players to win the award include Jamie McLennan (1998) and Blake Dunlop (1981).

Binnington, 32, led the Blues to a Stanley Cup championship in 2019, claimed a 4 Nations Face-Off gold medal with Team Canada in 2025 and an Olympic silver medal in 2026. He is the Blues all-time leader in games played (375), wins (185) and ranks fourth in franchise history in shutouts (19).